KARACHI - Spokesperson for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said in a statement on Monday that Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan was just trying to hide incompetence of her government.

Responding to Awan’s press conference, Wahab said that by trumpeting about corruption all the time Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf was trying to defend itself. The adviser said that sins of the federal government would not be pardoned by merely accusing Pakistan People’s Party day in and day out that too without any evidence. He said the federal government was afraid of the courageous and determined leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. His statement on Kashmir issue had become a headache for the PTI regime. Barrister Murtaza Wahab termed the opinion of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Kashmir issue as honest, straightforward and forthright. The adviser said the Sindh government always followed the constitution of Pakistan in letter and spirit. He said that Awan was acting as Joseph Goebbels of Nazi party. Having no knowledge of the history the federal minister for information and broadcasting should first go through the history than speak, he added. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the whole world and everyone in Pakistan was well aware of the stance of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Kashmir issue.