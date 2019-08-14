Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred in Awais Colony of Bannu district, police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two groups opened indiscriminate firing over a minor issue that took place near Awais Colony of Bannu area.

As a result of brawl between the two groups, four persons including father, son, daughter and a passerby lost their lives due to bullet injuries. The injured woman was taken to a hospital for

treatment. Further investigation was underway.