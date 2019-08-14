GET HIM I HE TRIES TO SLIP

e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Wednesday | August 14, 2019
e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
11:38 AM | August 14, 2019
We are for Kashmiris and they are for us: President Alvi
11:38 AM | August 14, 2019
President Alvi approves to confer civil awards on 116 individuals
9:48 AM | August 14, 2019
Pakistan celebrates Independence Day in Solidarity with Kashmir
8:14 AM | August 14, 2019
Trump threatens to pull US out of World Trade Organization
9:46 PM | August 13, 2019
Boeing 737 MAX not to return to skies until gov't 'fully sure' plane is safe
9:15 PM | August 13, 2019
PTI plans to hold rally in solidarity with IOK on Independence Day
8:23 PM | August 13, 2019
Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz in Kot Lakhpat Jail
7:36 PM | August 13, 2019
Authorities impose section 144 in Islamabad as heavy rains expected
7:11 PM | August 13, 2019
Boris Johnson says reaching trade deal with US will be ‘tough old haggle’
6:00 PM | August 13, 2019
Cricket could feature in 2028 Olympic games
5:49 PM | August 13, 2019
'Kashmir issue should be solved as per UN resolutions'
5:49 PM | August 13, 2019
Two nations 'bluffed' by agreements
5:28 PM | August 13, 2019
PM Imran Khan to celebrate 14th August in AJK
4:32 PM | August 13, 2019
Would not tolerate compromise on Kashmir: Bilawal
3:34 PM | August 13, 2019
India's aggressive, unilateral actions on Kashmir pose threat to regional peace: Majeed Khan
2:45 PM | August 13, 2019
Shireen Mazari urges UN to remove Priyanka Chopra as goodwill peace ambassador
2:07 PM | August 13, 2019
Pakistan condemns India's restriction on religious freedom of Kashmiri Muslims
1:57 PM | August 13, 2019
Human Rights Watch demands India to 'step back' in Kashmir
1:13 PM | August 13, 2019
China dismisses India’s unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir
9:45 PM | August 12, 2019
'We're here to deter Iran, but ready to strike if ordered': US
GET HIM I HE TRIES TO SLIP
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
GET HIM I HE TRIES TO SLIP
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
August 06, 2019
Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, but reneged in past
August 03, 2019
Trump says he’ll put 10pc tariffs on remaining China imports
August 02, 2019
China starts bamboo slip museum construction
July 23, 2019
“He is lying,” wife responds to Mohsin’s presser
Top Stories
9:15 PM | August 13, 2019
PTI plans to hold rally in solidarity with IOK on Independence Day
5:28 PM | August 13, 2019
PM Imran Khan to celebrate 14th August in AJK
3:34 PM | August 13, 2019
India's aggressive, unilateral actions on Kashmir pose threat to regional peace: Majeed Khan
2:07 PM | August 13, 2019
Pakistan condemns India's restriction on religious freedom of Kashmiri Muslims
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus