LAHORE - Police have stepped up security for as the nation prepare to celebrate Independence Day today, just like other parts of the country.

Thousands of police are deployed around key government installations, leading markets, and at important roads to ensure foolproof security amid security threats. A senior police official last night told The Nation that there were no specific security threats. However, the police will implement a massive security plan to maintain peace in the city.

“The police and other law enforcement agencies are out on high-alert to foil the nefarious designs of the terrorists who could hit soft targets,” the officer said requesting anonymity. He said the police patrolling was also intensified across the metropolis to create a sense of security among the people. The massive police deployment comes days after the Punjab’s central police office issued warnings with regard to terror threats. According to a circular issued in this regard, the police are directed to ensure “extreme vigilance and heightened security measures” at all levels throughout the province.

More than 5,000 cops to meet security needs

“It has been learnt that some hostile intelligence agencies are planning some major terrorist activity on the eve of upcoming Independence Day by using a vehicle available somewhere in Punjab,” the letter says. Therefore, the police and district intelligence committees are directed to take appropriate security measures to foil the nefarious designs of the terrorists and anti-state elements.

SECURITY

A Lahore police spokesman said that the police had chalked out a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and law and order in the metropolis. DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan presided over a meeting at his office and approved the security strategy for the mega event. SSP (Operations) Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharak, SP VVIP Security, all divisional SPs, and other police officers also attended the meeting.

As part of the security plan, more than 5,000 policemen will perform security duties on Independence Day. “As many as six SPs, 32 DSPs, and 84 Inspectors will be on duty on this day,” the police spokesman said.

Police Jawans of Special Security Unit (SSU), Anti Riot Force (ARF), Dolphin Squads and Police Response Units are put on high alert to ensure complete checking of suspected persons. The Dolphin Squads and PRU teams will ensure effective patrolling across the city.

According to DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan, search and security operations were launched in many parts of the city to hunt down suspected persons. The police will use biometric machines to verify individuals during the security sweep.

“Metal detectors and walk through gates along with CCTV cameras will be used for checking and security monitoring at all important places. Similarly, snipers are deputed on rooftop of high-rise buildings to keep an eye on the suspects.”

FLAG MARCH: On the directions of Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan the police carried out flag march in all big cities of the province to promote a sense of security among citizens.

In Lahore, hundreds of police on gun-fitted vehicles started the Flag March from Police Lines. A large number of police officers, traffic wardens and officials of Elite Force participated in the flag march. The IGP directed Lahore CCPO, all RPOs and DPOs to conduct search and combing operations in their respective districts to ensure peace. The police chief also directed to his force to stay on high-alert during the I-Day celebrations with massive deployment at important locations.

CRACKDOWN

The police will take strict action against the violators in case of aerial firing and one-wheeling. “The police are checking official records to identify one-wheelers by using the data base updated by police,” the spokesman said.

All the vehicles, motorbikes, and passengers will be thoroughly checked at the entry and exit points of the city. All possible preventive measures have also been adopted to arrest anti-social elements whose data has been updated by police. “Those found involved in aerial firing, fireworks, and hooliganism on the city roads will be sent to jails,” the police spokesman warned. Te police will monitor all ceremonies related to I-Day with the help of CCTV cameras. Nobody will be allowed to take law into his own hands. The troublemakers will be arrested immediately,” he said.