Share:

LAHORE - A flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) today at 8:55.

KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid M Gondal said Health Minister Yasmin Rashid will hoist the flag at the university while all professors, doctors and staff of Meyo Hospital will attend the event. The ceremony will follow a seminar and a walk to show solidarity with Kashmir people.

The seminar will be held in the library of the college. It will be addressed by the health minister on the Kashmir issue.

The doctors of this historical and prestigious institute had played an important in creation of Pakistan, the VC said, adding that the first principal Ilahi Bukhsh was the personal doctor of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The university’s doctors always played a vital role whenever the country required such as in wars of 1965 and 1971 on borders, he concluded.

Flag hoisting at LHC

A flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at the Lahore High Court here today.

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan will hoist the national flag at the historic building of High Court. The flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at the main lawn of the LHC building at 8:30am. The ceremony will be attended by Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, other judges and officers of the Lahore High Court. The participants will be addressed the LHC chief justice.

The Pakistani nation is celebrating the Independence Day amidst aggravating situation in Kashmir due to unilateral decision of the Indian government to repeal Article 370 of its constitution. Due to this move, the special status of Kashmir enshrined in the Indian constitution has ended thereby causing protests across the world especially in the occupied valley, Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

The speakers are likely to talk about the unilateral, unconstitutional and unlawful act of the neighbouring country.

They are likely to highlight legal status of the Indian decision in presence various internal laws and United Nations resolutions on Kashmir as well as bilateral treaties signed between the two countries especially on the simmering issue of Kashmir.