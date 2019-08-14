Share:

The director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) South Asia, Meenakshi Ganguly, asked India to step back in Kashmir which splits the occupied valley into two territories while Kashmiris remained mostly under the lockdown conditions and their leaders under arrests.

Meenakshi Ganguly, in her statement, censured the Indian government over continuing repressive restrictions on communications including cellular,

land lines, internet services and movement which stopped Kashmiris Muslims to offer Eid prayers as their main mosques were remained closed following the imposition of curfew.

She said, “There are reports of worried families unable to contact loved ones, and a lack of proper access to medical services. Some journalists have described mass protests which security forces quashed with tear gas and shotgun pellets, something the government denies. There are unconfirmed reports of numerous ongoing arrests, including of activists.”

Unless it wants to inflame tensions in Kashmir for another generation, the Indian government needs to step back, and fast, demanded Ganguly,

adding, “More immediately, the authorities should release political detainees, lift the communications blackout, allow proper access to media and independent observers, and order security officials to respect human rights.”

In Indian occupied Kashmir, strict curfew and communication blackout continued since last Monday when India unilaterally revoked Article 370

of the Indian Constitution, Radio Pakistan Reported.

According to BBC, India had deployed thousands of troops at each locality of Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir ahead of last week’s announcement that special status of the state was revoked.

Even People observed Eid al-Adha amid a communications blackout and tight security. People offered Eid prayers at local mosques as the main

mosque in the capital, Srinagar, was closed.