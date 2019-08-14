Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian disabled cricket team hammered Pakistan by eight wickets in the Physical Disability T20 World Series 2019 match in England on late Monday night.

With this loss, Pakistan disabled team is out of the semifinals race and the defeat also exposed tall claims made by Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) before leaving for the series. The poor team selection was the key reason behind such pathetic performances by Pakistan team, which won just one match against Bangladesh and lost all the remaining matches.

It seems that Pakistan team was enjoying holidays in tax-payers money, rather than playing highly crucial series. The PCB must seek explanation from the PDCA management as a lot of irregularities were reported during the team selection and all is not well in the association, which ignored deserving players, which cost it dearly.

Pakistan, batting first, managed to gather 150 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted overs. Hameed scored 30 runs while Majid Hussian hit 28 and opener Shahbaz 27. Keri was pick of Indian team as he bagged 2 wickets for 15. Thanks to Wasim Iqbal Khan, who hails from Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian team reached home in just 17.1 overs. Wasim made 69 as he smashed four boundaries and six sixes, while Phanase contributed unbeaten 55.

Talking to the Nation, All-India Physically Disabled Cricket Association Secretary Ravi Chouhan said: “Pakistan team was playing a lot matches and were fully prepared but my team comfortably won the match against Pakistan. If Indian government permits us to travel to Pakistan to play series, we would love to come and play. We have assembled a fresh team and they are delivering for the country,” Ravi concluded.

It is worth mentioning that despite rules were changed in the middle of the tournament to accommodate Pakistan, but PDCA secretary Ameer-ud-Din Ansari failed to take benefit from it. The rain had washed out Pakistan-India match on previous date, but Ansari managed to change rules and rearrange Pakistan-India match after discussing with English Disability Cricket office-bearers, even then Pakistan failed to win and qualify for semifinals.