ISLAMABAD - Worst humanitarian crisis is gripping the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) these days as strict curfew along with all types of communication blackout entered its ninth day on Tuesday.

Fearing protests, Indian troops have imposed restrictions across Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported. New Delhi had abolished the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

The people of the occupied territory have no contact with the rest of the world as internet and phone lines remain cut since then. A famine-like situation is emerging as tens of thousands of Indian troops are deployed in all streets right from Srinagar in the Kashmir valley to Doda and Kishtwar areas in Jammu region. Media reports say shops are shut, their shutters and walls are inscribed with anti-Indi graffiti, including, “Go India Go Back” and “We Want Freedom”.

The sources, quoting paramilitary police officials, said that restrictions imposed in Srinagar were the tightest ever. The troops, many wearing heavy riot gear, are dotting silent streets where checkposts have been added around midnight, with more concertina wire laid out to create barricades.

In a blatant disregard for the basic rights of Kashmiri people, Indian Supreme Court (SC) refused to pass any orders on a petition, seeking lifting of curfew and end to communication blackout in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government.

The petition filed by an activist Tehseen Poonawalla submitted that people were not able to even avail basic services such as hospital. However, a three-judge bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, adjourned the petition for two weeks without passing any order.

Meanwhile, MDMK, a political party active in Tamil Nadu and other states of India, has said that Kashmir will no longer remain with India in the next 30 years. MDMK Chief Vaiko, in a media interview in Chennai, said New Delhi would be celebrating its 100th year of freedom without Kashmir.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, referring to an international media report, warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval that Kashmir would slip out of India’s hands through their thoughtless actions.

Another Congress leader P Chidambaram said that Modi’s government had abrogated Article 370 because there was a Muslim majority in Kashmir. Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Brinda Karat said what the Indian government had done in Kashmir was nothing but the murder of democracy.