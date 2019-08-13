Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-Islam propagates the message of love and peace, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar while addressing an Eid congregation here. DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, District Bar President Mehar Ejaz, Anjuman-e-Tajran General Secretary Sheikh Aamir Saleem, and a large number of people attended the congregation.

On the occasion, District Khateeb Maulana Riaz Hussain Saeedi offered special prayers for the independence of Kashmir. The police had ensured foolproof security measures as 2,200 police officials were deployed across the district to maintain law and order. The entry and exit points of the city were specially monitored by Dolphin Force, Elite Force, and Quick Response Force. DC Dr Ehtisham Anwar appreciated efforts made by the officers for cleanliness in the city.

POLICE SHOW BRILLIANT

PERFORMANCE

The district police, under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, showed a brilliant performance as they arrested 1,445 suspects and 176 notorious criminals in one month with booty worth more than Rs13 million.

wThe DPO appreciated this wonderful performance by the police. The police arrested 17 suspects for violating Amplifier Act and 138 for possessing illegal arms. The police traced out eight different gangs and unearthed five distilleries, seizing 3,250 litres of liquor. The police also launched a crackdown on drug-peddlers and arrested 184 of them, recovering 40kg of hashish, 72kg of marijuana, and 2kg of heroin. Besides, the traffic police also took action against traffic law violators and issued challan slips to them.