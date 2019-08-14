Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has felicitated the nation on 73rd Independence Day of the country.

He said, “August 14 is a day of happiness. We should thank Allah Almighty and also reiterate that we will work hard day and night for progress of the country. We will fulfil the dream of Allama Iqbal. Quaid-e-Azam gave tremendous leadership for the independence of Pakistan.”

“Today, we shall also remember those great martyrs who laid their lives for the freedom and sovereignty of our country. With the blessing of Almighty, rule of people, rule of law and democracy were being strengthening in our country. Pakistan was heading the right direction of its progress in a very fast pace.

“With the restoration of peace in the country, all the economic, cultural, literary activities are gaining momentum. The day is not far when Pakistan will be listed among the developed countries,” he said.

“Although Independence Day is the day of celebrations however we must not forget our Kashmiri brethren who are facing Indian atrocities. We as a nation assure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we are standing by their side and Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination. Time is not far when Kashmiri people will also enjoy freedom,” he said.

“Let’s reiterate that following the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Poet of the East Allama Iqbal and founders of the Pakistan, we will put the country on the path of progress, development and prosperity.