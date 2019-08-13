Share:

Legislators in India’s house of people (Lok sabha) welcomed external-affairs minister’s statement about convicted spy-cum-terrorist Kalbushan Jhadav by thumping desks. The minister said, “The ICJ directed Pakistan to suspend the death sentence given by a military court in 2017 to Jhadav on charges of espionage and sabotage”. He added, “We once again call upon Pakistan to release and repatriate him forthwith.” In similar vein, the ministry’s spokesperson claimed `the ICJ had vindicated India on eight points. Let our foreign minister apprise our parliament about our government’s position about the matter (Press Trust of India).

NIKHAT SHAHEEN,

Rawalpindi.