ISLAMABAD - Test-discard left-arm pacer Junaid Khan declared he is fully fit and ready to serve Pakistan cricket and spearhead Pakistan team fast bowling department.

Talking to The Nation, Junaid said: “When I was highly frustrated with the treatment rendered to me by the team management, I posted a picture of mine on social media, as a token of soft protest. I was highly let down and was in huge pain, but no one from the PCB contacted me. A number of my fans and followers contacted me and convinced me to remove the post as it will bring bad name to the country, so I removed it. Obviously, as a Pakistani and a cricketer, I will never do something, which is against my country.”

“With the arrival of MD Wasim Khan and new management, I am hopeful of getting justice and opportunity to represent Pakistan again. I had countless offers in England to play full-time league cricket, but I always put Pakistan way ahead of my personal ambitions. As a Pakhtoon, I reacted somewhat not in suitable way and I do agree with that, but if one puts himself in my place, he will understand the problem I had been facing,” he added.

The pacer said: “I have taken a lot of crucial wickets for Pakistan team and helped it win countless matches. I always given my 100 percent and people must understand that I have played majority of my cricket on UAE, Bangladesh and Sri Lankan slow tracks; even then my performances are no secret. If I had played on bouncy tracks of Australia, South Africa or England, I could have taken loads more wickets.

“I have played 22 Test matches and only one in South Africa. If we talk about One-Day Internationals, I was sixth fastest, who had achieved 100 wickets milestone. I had played only two series in England and South Africa, while played rest of my ODIs in UAE, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka,” he added.

Junaid said now new MD has taken over the reins of PCB and he has made it clear that no one will be ignored and no injustice will be done to players. “I am sure he will live up to his commitments and provide justice to the ignored players, who have served Pakistan cricket for years. I am keen to perform well in domestic cricket and earn call up for national team.

“Muhammad Aamir has announced retirement at very early age of 27. I feel he still had five more years to play for Pakistan team. He should reconsider his decision and help Pakistan team, which baldy needs experienced campaigners. Same apply on Wahab Riaz as he is bowling in full rhythm and still capable of getting crucial wickets.

“I always believe in hard work and I want to play cricket for Pakistan. I know I can shoulder the burden and can fill the huge gap left by Aamir and Wahab, while everybody knows, Pakistan team is baldy missing a wicket-taking bowler up front, who may bamboozle any given batting order. I can assure the PCB that I am the one, who can resolve all problems and can provide wickets at the top. If provided with chances, I will never let down the team and the country,” Junaid concluded.