KARACHI - Like other parts of the country, Karachiites are all set to observe Pakistan’s 72nd Independence Day today as a day to express solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Like previous years, people gathered at main arteries of the city on Tuesday night, dancing to the tunes of national and Kashmir solidarity songs. Different political parties have established roadside camps almost at every main point of the city. The Pak Sarzameem Party arranged a programme at Five Star Chowrangi that was addressed by its Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal. Numaish also remained the main spot for the jubilant citizens who kept celebrating till late night.

Other political parties including, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan would also arrange programme to mark the 72nd Independence Day along with Kashmir solidarity day. Sindh Minister for Information & Archives Saeed Ghani on Tuesday announced that Pakistan People’s Party Karachi division would organize a public rally to show solidarity with the Kashmiris of the occupied Kashmiri on 14th August - the Independence Day (today). Saeed Ghani said that the rally in protest against the recent hostilities of India in Kashmir would be taken out from Mazar-i-Quaid near People’s Secretariat and end at Empress Market. The Minister said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would lead the rally. He said that every political and religious party, besides people from every walk of life had been invited to participate in the Kashmir Solidarity Rally. He said that the local leadership of all the political and religious parties including PTI, PML-N, MQM-P, JI, PSP, ANP, NP, PKMAP, JUI-P, TLP, ST, JUI-F and others had ensured their participation in the rally. Saeed Ghani said that the whole nation was commemorating this Independence Day as a day of solidarity with the Kashmiris of occupied Kashmir.

The Minister said that the rally being organized by PPP’s Karachi Division would show that all of us despite our differences were unanimous on the issue of occupied Kashmir. He said that the National unity was the need of the hour in wake of the recent New Delhi move of revoking the special constitutional status of Indian-held Kashmir through repealing Article 370.

BILAWAL’S MESSAGE

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated the nation on the eve of Independence Day and said that freedom is a great blessing of God and a precious gift from our founding fathers, for which our founding fathers had offered countless sacrifices. Their sacrifices established new standards and examples for the entire world.

In his message in 72nd Independence Day, the PPP Chairman paid rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that without his dynamic auspices the dream of Pakistan was almost impossible.

He also paid rich tributes to all those people and leaders, who struggled for Pakistan.

Bilawal vowed to keep supporting the cause of Kashmir and the freedom fighters in Kashmir. The PPP would go shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris, added the PPP Chairman.

He reminded that the August 14th was a unique day when a society based on equality and democracy was under aim but because of conspiracies of those anti-democracy elements, the smooth process of democratic system could not attain the goals as per the vision of the founder of Pakistan and hence more of the time, the country remained locked under the rule of dictators and their puppets. Due to those interventions, we today are facing the curse of increasing poverty, collapsing economy and restrictions on political activities, democratic and human rights.

The PPP chairman said that the PPP has always played its vibrant role for the promotion and prevalence of equality and democracy as per the vision of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had through the unanimously approved constitution paved ways forward for devolution of powers after the freedom and eliminated the tyrant occupation of natural resources of the country by 22 elite families. At the other, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto devoted her entire life for democracy and she was assassinated for her unending struggle for democracy in Pakistan. Under the vibrant leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari, the 18th constitutional amendment was passed unanimously through which the provinces got more autonomy and the basis of the federation was further cemented.

Bilawal said that the PPP would continue to struggle for transforming the country into a real democratic country as per the vision of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and would neither fear any nor would hesitate in offering sacrifices.

Sindh Chief Minister’s message

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the Indian government has unleashed a new wave of terrorism in the held Kashmiri by killing innocent people, including children, women and elderly people. “The international forces are watching the situation and I am sure the `champions of human rights’ would wake up from their slumber and support and liberate people Kashmir from the clutches of India,” he said.

He said 14th August (today) would be celebrated with simplicity just to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir. “We have announced to obsrve balck day on August 15- the independence Day of India to express our string rejection of their constitutional amendment under which Kashmir has been annexed into India in violation of instrument of Indian Independence,” he said.

KARACHI MAYOR’S MESSAGE

Mayor Karachi in his statement said the people of Karachi would also hoist Kashmiri flag besides Pakistani flag in order to express solidarity with the valley’s people. “Pakistan will keep supporting the struggle of Kashmiris for the right to self determination until they get it,” said the Mayor. He said the flag of Kashmir would also be hoisted at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation building along with Pakistani flag. The law enforcement agencies have made foolproof security arrangements across the city especially at the mausoleum of Quaid where the chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with cabinet members, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, representatives of federal government would pay visit. After their visits, the mausoleum be opened for common public.

KU to hold Independence Day Celebration

The teachers, administrative and non-teaching staff of the University of Karachi will celebrate the 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at the ground floor of the New Administration Building KU.

The proceedings of the program will commence from 7:45 am while KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi will hoist the national flag at 8am. He will also address the faculty members, employees and students of KU.