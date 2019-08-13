Share:

Every year thousands of Sikh devotees come from India to Kartarpur to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary. Kartarpur is located in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. About three kilometers away from the border with India, Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located on the banks of River Ravi in Pakistan and is the site where the founder of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak spent his life’s last 18 years before dying in 1539. The Pakistan Government has announced to open the 4.7 kilometers long, visa-free Kartarpur Corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November 2019.

This initiative for Sikh community is a great goodwill gesture by the Government of Pakistan. Indian inhibitions regarding Pakistan’s motives are clear proof of her hypocrisy towards religious minorities including Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, etc. On the other hand, Pakistan respects and safeguards equal religious freedom / basic rights of all minorities. Article 36 of the constitution regarding the protection of minorities assures that “The state shall safeguard the legitimate rights and interest of minorities, including their due representation in the Federal and Provincial services.” Development of Kartarpur Corridor is part of the same commitment to promote religious freedom and harmony of the minorities.

AFIA AMBREEN,

Rawalpindi.