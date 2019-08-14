Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 73rd Independence Day will be celebrated today (August 14) as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express full support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Protest rallies will be taken out in all small and major cities of the country and seminars are being organised to highlight the plight of the oppressed people in occupied Kashmir.

The government has decided to celebrate the Independence Day to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir and entire nation in unified voice has reiterated moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren.

The government of Pakistan has revealed a special logo for the Independence Day to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir. The logo unveiled is based on “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” theme.

People have been purchasing buntings, national flags, Kashmiri flags, banners, badges and pictures of national heroes who struggled to achieve a common goal for Muslims of South Asia.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly special session on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan will be held in Muzaffarabad today (August 14).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address special session of the Legislative Assembly to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He is also expected to meet the All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Chapter leaders to discuss the latest situation arising out after Indian attempts to end special states of disputed territory to pave the way for ethnic cleansing.

Yesterday, Pakistan condemned Indian curtailment of religious freedom of Kashmiri Muslims.

In a statement, a Foreign Office spokesperson said India had curtailed religious freedom of millions of Kashmiris on the important festival of Eidul Azha.

He said restrictions and curtailment of this fundamental religious freedom of millions of Kashmiri Muslims constitutes a serious violation of applicable international human rights law, to which India is a party.

The spokesperson said occupied valley had been turned into a massive military prison and Kashmiris were prevented from offering the traditional prayers at Srinagar’s historical Jamia Masjid.

He said complete communications blockade of telephone; landline and cellular and internet services for over a week, also deprived the Kashmiris from contacting their families and loved ones on this festive occasion.

He said these measures amount to “collective punishment” on an industrial scale and violate all principles and precepts of human rights and humanitarian law.

He said Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the United Nations human rights machinery and other relevant bodies, to hold India to account for these deliberate crimes against religion, violations of international law and lack of respect for human decency.