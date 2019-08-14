Share:

A simple and dignified Flag Hoisting Ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan to France in Paris Wednesday to observe Independence Day in solidarity with the brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right of self-determination.

Members of the Pakistani community, officers and officials of the Embassy, their families and media persons attended the solemn ceremony.

Special messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan were read expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The Ambassador Moin ul Haque in his address said that the unilateral and illegal act of India to bring changes to the status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir was in contravention of international law, UN Security Council resolutions, bilateral agreements and pledges made by Indian leaders to the Kashmiri people.

He called upon the international community especially the permanent member of the Security Council to take notice of the human right violations in IOK and play their role for the resolution of this long outstanding issue in accordance with UNSC relevant resolutions.

He further reiterated that Pakistan and its people would always stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris and Pakistan will continue to extend its Politics, moral and diplomatic support for this just cause.

Later, three bright Pakistani students were awarded Jinnah Scholarships for outstanding academic achievements. The Jinnah Award was instituted last year by the Embassy of Pakistan to France to acknowledge academic achievements of Pakistani students in France.