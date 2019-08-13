Share:

LAHORE-Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari urges United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to take action against Indian actor Priyanka Chopra and remove her as its peace ambassador over her warmongering views.

Mazari took to her official Twitter account on Monday and stated, “UNICEF should really be more careful [about who] it appoints to these honorary positions.”

Bollywood actor Priyanka is currently under fire after she was called out by a Pakistani girl, named Ayesha Malik, for her hypocrisy when she glorified war post the Pulwama attack 2019. The girl called her out at Beautycon event held in Los Angeles.

“You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this,” said the woman who called her out in the video. “As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war.”

Priyanka trivialised the question and told the woman “don’t yell girl, don’t embarrass yourself”. It seems Priyanka doesn’t know the difference between patriotism and warmongering.