Share:

LAHORE - Furniture and fabric were reduced to ashes as fire erupted in one of the leading fashion brand stores in Gulberg on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. However, firefighters say they believe short circuit as reason for the fire in the well-furnished building on the backside of Hafeez Centre on Main Boulevard at 2:45pm. The blaze spread quickly and engulfed the entire structure within minutes.

Rescue workers said five firefighting units took several hours to extinguish the fire.

“No casualty was reported in the incident and all persons were already evacuated as firefighting units reached the site. It took rescuers at least five hours to put out the blaze” a spokesman for the Rescue-1122 told reporters late Tuesday night.

Muhammad Farooq said, “Initially, we sent a few fire fighting units to respond to the emergency situation. But, more reinforcements were sent to the site,” the rescue official said.

5 firefighting units took several hours to extinguish fire

The exact losses were yet to be estimated. But, according to firefighters, furniture and fabrics worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes.

A large number of people gathered near the building as fire erupted.

The fire and sirens of the firefighting vehicles triggered panic the entire commercial locality, although there was no rush of shoppers there because of Eid holidays. Thick plumes of smoke from the massive building fire were seen from miles away. Authorities were investigating the incident.