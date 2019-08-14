ISLAMABAD - President National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony and custodian of the shrine of Hazrat Bari Imam, Peer Syed Ali Gillani, urged the Muslims to perform good deeds and give charities in obedience to Allah.
On the occasion of Eid ul Azha, he said that our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has urged us to perform good deeds and give charities in obedience to Allah for their salvation.
Offering sacrifice on Eid ul Azha is among the good deeds commanded to us by the Prophet (PBUH) and those who are financially capable must do this religious obligation with solemnity and simplicity.
He further said that Eid-ul Adha is an occasion for the whole Muslim Ummah to remember the great sacrifice Prophet Ibrahim made in obedience to the will of God.
“Islam preaches peace and submission to the will of God in any case,” he asserted.
On this occasion, Peer Gillani also expressed solidarity with all Kashmiris brothers who are fighting against Indian barbaric armed forces.
He mentioned that the Indian forces have unleashed a spell of tyranny and crossed all limits of human rights violations against the innocent Kashmiris, which is highly condemnable and cannot be tolerated in any way.
He, however, said that one day the flag of freedom of Kashmir will rise with the Pakistani national flag.