The actions of the government regarding the treatment of opposition politicians in corruption references continues to get more unnecessary and oppressive by the day, as the arrest of Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Faryal Talpur from the hospital shows. Arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials at midnight on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, Ms Talpur was taken away from the hospital despite the recommendation by doctors to let her treatment continue.

The purge of opposition leaders by the state has reached new and unprecedented heights, and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) must take the blame for this, regardless of how they frame these arrests. Apprehending a woman undergoing treatment for heart problems at a hospital on the night of Eid is pointless and callous in the extreme, especially since the suspect in question was shifted to the hospital by NAB in the first place. In its haste to make the accountability drive look like a success, the ruling party is only adding to the sympathy opposition parties are receiving from their support bank, and instead of pretending to be impartial, every action of state institutions targeted against opposition leaders verifies their claim of an inherent bias.

It is clear to see from the political climate in the country that selective justice is leading to increased acrimony domestically, but the biggest problem in this is that focus is being taken away from the most fundamental issue confronting Pakistan currently, the brutal oppression of Kashmiris by India. At a time when a united front was needed against the excesses carried out the by the Indian state, politicians in the government are busy bickering and looking to add insult to injury in the accountability drive against the opposition. The PTI government represents the majority of the populace, which is why they should understand that every other issue takes a backseat compared to the plight of Kashmiris in the eyes of Pakistani citizens. Nothing else is as important, and it is hoped that the government remembers this before it is too late.