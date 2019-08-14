Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that a unified message from the political leadership and activation of Kashmiris were a must to forcefully contest the case of Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the foreign minister said Pakistan had decided to take the Kashmir issue in UNSC and China had assured its support which was essential as it had entered a critical stage.

The foreign minister, who was accompanied by Prime Minister AJK Sardar Farooq Haider and renowned Kashmiri leader Barrister Sultan Mahmood, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had discussed the Kashmir issue with leaders from various countries including Turkey, Malaysia, Iran, UK and Indonesia.

Qureshi asked his countrymen not to live in a “fool’s paradise” as he highlighted that it will not be easy for Islamabad to get the support of the United Nation’s Security Council as well as from the Muslim world against India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi asked Pakistanis to “wage a new struggle” to get the support of the UNSC members. “You (people) should not live in fool’s paradise. Nobody will be standing there (in the UNSC) with garlands in hands...Nobody will be there waiting for you,” he said.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to “accept the reality.”

Without naming any Muslim country, Qureshi also said the “guardians of Ummah (Islamic community)” might also not back Pakistan on the Kashmir issue due to their economic interest.

Different people in the world have their own interests. India is a market of over billion people. A lot of people have invested there [India]. We often talks about Ummah and Islam but the guardians of Ummah have also made investments there [India] and they have their own interests,” he said.