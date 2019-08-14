Share:

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider on Wednesday warned that Pakistan will be the next target of India if the flag of Kashmir falls down.

AJK prime minister was addressing the special session of AJK Legislative Assembly here before Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the legislature.

Raja Farooq Haider said that Azad Jammu and Kashmir is buffer between Pakistan and India. “We are fighting Pakistan’s war,” AJK premier said.

He urged the Prime Minister of Pakistan to raise voice over shortage of medicines and food in the occupied territory of Kashmir.

AJK prime minister said that around 130,000 Kashmiri people have been killed in occupied Kashmir since 1989.

Kashmiris had from very beginning decided to remain with Pakistan and their struggle for independence is still continuing, Raja Farooq Haider said.

He said recent Indian steps have cancelled all bilateral agreements.

“We will bring a resolution in the assembly to declare the Line of Control (LoC) as void and instead proclaim it the Ceasefire Line,” AJP prime minister said.

AJK prime minister while pointing out fascist tendency of BJP indicated that the salute of Hitler’s Nazi Party and the BJP is similar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan when arrived in Muzaffarabad was accorded warm welcome.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Speaker Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, Senior Minister Chaudhary Tariq Farooq and other high-ranking officials received the Prime Minister of Pakistan at helipad.

The Prime Minister was presented a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of AJK Police.