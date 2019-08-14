Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where he is scheduled to address the Legislative Assembly of AJK.

According to PM’s office, the premier, accompanied by several ministers, will fly to Muzaffarabad today (Wednesday) and hold meeting with leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Chapter.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly special session on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan is being held in Muzaffarabad today at 10:00 a.m.

Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir will preside over the session.

The Prime Minister is also expected to meet the All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Chapter leaders and discuss the latest situation arising out of Indian attempts to end special status of the disputed territory to pave the way for ethnic cleansing.