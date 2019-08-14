Share:

ISLAMABAD - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has been alerted by the Dera Ismail Khan police that his life may be in danger as there are life threats by different terrorist organizations.

The advisory notice issued by the police to Fazl reveals informed him of threat to his life from different terrorist organization working inside and outside the country including Islamic State and many other anti-state organizations.

The notice further advised Maulana that the security guards provided by the police must be alerted in order to avoid any attack and always inform the local police prior to any corner meeting or any other party gathering.

The notice asked Maulana to also deploy personal guards with the police at his residency in order to assist them in body search of the people who are coming to his home. He was further asked to keep his travel details secret and change the travel route time by time in order avoid any possible attack while travel.

The notice further asked Maulana not to disclose any of his participation in the meetings or any rally and install the CCTV cameras inside and outside his home as it would be better for his safety. Tariq Khan, a close aide of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman while talking to The Nation has confirmed such advisory notification from the police. In 2018, the Maulana had also received a same kind of notice by the Peshawar police and was asked not to travel to Peshawar due to life threats to him.