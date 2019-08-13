Share:

Remembering Nazia Hasan

LAHORE (Our staff reporter): August 13 marks the anniversary of the death of one of Pakistani music’s most famous figures, Nazia Hasan. At the young era of 35, Nazia passed away in London nearly two decades ago on this date after a lengthy fight with lung cancer. The ultimate 80s and 90s “pop queen,” Nazia Hasan was the sweetheart of Pakistan whose songs were on the playlist of all. Nazia, who was born on April 3, 1965, shot to popularity through Pakistan Television’s (PTV) programme Sung Sung. The sensational singer, who was also a lawyer and a social activist, started her music career at the mere age of 10. Hassan made her singing debut with the song Aap Jaisa Koi, from, the Indian film Qurbani (1980). Her debut album, Disco Deewane (1981), charted in fourteen countries worldwide and became the best-selling Asian pop record up at the time. She received numerous national and international awards, and became the first Pakistani to win the Filmfare Award at the young age of 15 and remains the youngest recipient of the award to date. Hassan was also a recipient of Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Pride of Performance.

Britney Spears spent 400k on personal expenses

LOS ANGELES (GN): The 37-year-old singer - who is worth $59,079,755.76 - spent $70,000 on travel including a four-night, $16,0000 stay at the Beverly Hills Montage, $66,000 on household supplies and she made over 80 trips to Target, according to documents obtained by The Blast. Britney also paid out one million dollars in fees to her ‘’conservators and case management advisors’’, with her father Jamie Spears, being paid $128,000 of that sum. Thanks to her ‘Piece Of Me’ tour from July to October last year, Britney is now worth $2.5 million more than she was at the end of 2017. The star is currently locked in a legal battle with her father Jamie Spears as she has requested to be freed of her conservatorship - which has seen him control her finances, professional and private life since 2008. Britney turned to the courts in May in order to end the conservatorship after she claimed Jamie committed her to a mental health facility against her will and forced her to take prescription drugs.