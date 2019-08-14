Share:

TEHRAN - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for diplomatic settlement of Kashmir issue, saying that Iran advocates protection of rights of the Muslims living in other countries.

Rouhani said that he had a telephonic conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during which the latter said that Pakistani government would spare no effort to restore peace and security in Kashmir.

President Rouhani further said, “Iran and Pakistan have always been friendly towards each other, have had good neighbourly ties and they will remain so.”

“Iran is seeking broad relations and cooperation with the neighbouring countries, particularly with Pakistan, in various fields, including trade,” Rouhani added.

Iranian president said although Iran was now facing unilateral and brutal sanctions imposed by the US, it would continue its efforts to boost trade and economic ties with its neighbours.

Wants protection of rights of Kashmiri people

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always made efforts to prevent instability in the region, and we believe that rights of the Muslims in Kashmir should be protected so that they could enjoy a peaceful life,” he said.

Calling upon both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint on Kashmir, Rouhani said the issue of Kashmir would not be resolved through military means, rather it would be resolved through diplomatic means.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, for his part, felicitated Iranian president on Eidul Adha and said that fraternal relations with Tehran are of great importance to Islamabad.

The PM regretted human rights violations in held Kashmir, and said the world must take notice of this.

He also called upon Iran, being a main player in the region and the world, to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser during a telephonic conversation with Speaker of Iranian Parliament (Majlis) Ali Larijani discussed the situation in Indian held Kashmir, an official statement said.

Qaiser said that Iran was a friendly neighbour of Pakistan and “We in Pakistan look towards Iran in times of difficulty”. He condemned Indian approach over Kashmir issue and urged the international community to play its role in resolving the matter.

According to the statement, Larijani expressed satisfaction over Iran-Pakistan ties and stressed that both India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue and peaceful means.

During the conversation he referred to the position of Supreme Leader and Iranian government over Kashmir issue, and said Tehran was closely monitoring the situation in Kashmir.

He said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier, Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi, while reacting to the current developments in Kashmir, said Iran expected India and Pakistan, its friends and regional partners, to prefer dialogue to conflict for settling their differences over Kashmir.

Even today Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri during a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed concern over Kashmir situation and called upon both India and Pakistan to resolve the matter peacefully.