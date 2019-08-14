Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Tuesday visited the control room established by Local Government Department for monitoring cleanliness on Eid days. Later, he presided over at meeting to review the situation of sanitation. He extended Eid greetings to the officials and appreciated them for performing their duties during holidays. He also issued necessary directions officers and asked them to perform their duties in a more diligent and efficient manner. He ordered that best arrangements be ensured by continuing the cleanliness till disposal of all offal of sacrificial animals. Secretary of Local Government Department briefed the meeting that for the first time a cell has been set up at provincial level to monitor cleanliness on Eid and all commissioners, deputy commissioners and chief officers are coordinated to timely address complaints regarding cleanliness. He mentioned that a whatsapp group has been created and a data of 40,000 photos has been collected.

Managing Director of Lahore Waste Management Company told the meeting that more than 1.1 million bags have been distributed for disposing of offal and the Green Lahore App has been launched. Those among present were Secretary Local Government Board and officers concerned.

On Monday, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, along with his family, visited Child Protection and Welfare Bureau on the first day of Eid on Monday. He distributed Eid gifts to children and reviewed facilities being there.

“These children deserve our time and care. The objective to come to Child Protection Bureau on Eid was is to share happiness of the festival with neglected children,” he said. Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmad and Lahore DC Saleha Saeed were also present on this occasion.