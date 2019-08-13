Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged the world to pressurise India to stop state terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to media at Sucheetgarh Zero Point along the Sialkot Working Boundary here, he also urged the world to ensure an early peaceful solution to the burning Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the oppressed people of the held valley. On the occasion, she hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during a special flag hoisting ceremony there. She gave a message of peace to India and also led a big rally from Sialkot city to Sucheetgarh village. She expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Firdous said that mounting human rights violations, genocide, and custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiri people and state terrorism in Occupied Jammu Kashmir were enough to shake the conscience of the world. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan strongly criticised the prevailing human rights violations by the Indian occupying forces in the held valley. She added that freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and no one could deny this fact. She expressed complete solidarity with the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the mounting human rights violations, genocide, and custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Indian occupying forces.

She said: “We don’t want war as durable peace in the region is our desire, but this desire should not be taken as our weakness.” She added that an early peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute had now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the subcontinent.

She stated that the repressive tactics of Indian army had been increased immensely, adding that India must stop bloodshed of Kashmiri people. She said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of partition. She said that Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein, adding that Kashmir and Pakistan were like one soul in two hearts. She said that the objective of observing Kashmir Solidarity Day was to extend strong and unflinching support to Kashmiris to achieve their right to self-determination.

She said that Pakistan had announced complete moral, ethical, diplomatic, and political support to the oppressed people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She added that Pakistan had also urged international community to pressurise India to stop bloodshed of innocent Kashmiri people in the held valley. She said that India was violating United Nations resolutions on Kashmir issue, adding that India’s effort to change Kashmir’s status was a great threat to the regional peace. Firdous said that India would not be able to sabotage Kashmir’s struggle through the use of force, adding that the whole world stood by Pakistan on Kashmir issue.