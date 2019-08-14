Share:

Cape Town - South Africa have named three uncapped players in their test squad for the three-match tour of India in early October as they begin life without retired veterans Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje, wicketkeeper/batsman Rudi Second and spin bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy have been included in the 15-man selection that will be captained by Faf du Plessis. It will be led by interim team director Enoch Nkwe, filling the role after the decision not to renew the contract of West Indian coach Ottis Gibson.

“All three newcomers to the test side have more than earned their spurs through impressive performances in last season’s Four-Day Franchise competition,” Cricket South Africa Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl said. “We feel we have covered all the options for the conditions we are likely to encounter on the sub-continent with (spinners) Muthusamy and Dane Piedt, who was far and away the leading wicket-taker in our Four-Day competition, providing the back-up to Keshav Maharaj,” he added in a media release.

TEST SQUAD: Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.