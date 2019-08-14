Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (PM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Pakistan celebrates the Independence Day with solidarity with Kashmiris.

“Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the partition of India, which will remain incomplete till the people of Kashmir achieve the right to self-determination,” she said.

“The blood of the people of Kashmir spills on our hearts.”

“Today, the Independence Day needs to be celebrated with great enthusiasm and there shouldn’t be any political statement or agenda on this day,” she added while urging all Muslims to unite to raise their voice for Kashmir at the international level.

“We will not show any kind of flexibility on Kashmir, and the day is not far when Kashmiris will celebrate the Independence Day,” she continued.