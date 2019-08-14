Share:

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said a meeting would be arranged in Washington next month to accelerate the business activities between Pakistan and the United States.

A Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) meeting would be held in September to review modalities of enhancing trade between the two states, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to United States, Abdul Razak said that US President Donald Trump had discussed this matter of increasing trade with secretary. He said the US President had expressed the desire for increasing trade to twenty times up with Pakistan.

The US President was astonishing to hear that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was not asking for aid but discussing to clinch trade from America.

Razak Dawood said that the current economic team of Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing best for achieving the tax targets besides improving the exports and textile sector.

To a question, he said that we were seeking to explore European markets for introducing country’s products. He said Canada, Australia, United States and other EU countries are our targets, adding that Pakistan would have market access soon in those countries.

