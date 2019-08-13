Share:

ISLAMABAD-Two cops were injured after suspects opened firing on a police party at a picket in G-8/1, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. The maimed cops were rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment. Police arrested the two attackers and recovered 2 pistols and bullets besides filing a case against them, he said. According to him, a police team was performing duty on a picket at G-8/1 when they tried to stop two suspects riding on a bike. The suspects whipped up pistols and opened firing on police party, injuring two cops, and fled, he said, adding that the police chased the fleeing attackers and arrested them. He said that DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed visited PIMS and enquired after the health of the cops. He said that IG Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar also announced cash prize for the police team for arresting the fleeing attackers.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police arrested 11 persons involved in collecting skins of sacrificial animals without having NOCs, a police spokesman said.

He added that the police also recovered 152 skins from possession of the accused.

Similarly, a member of banned outfit was also held by police who was later handed over to the CTD for further action. The detained member was identified as Qari Tariq, whose name was also put in Fourth Schedule, he said. SP Saddar Circle Rai Mazhar briefed the CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana that police raided at Sunny Bank area in Murree and arrested the member of banned outfit for his involvement in collecting skins of sacrificial animal.