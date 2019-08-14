Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted widespread rains/thunderstorms across the country from Tuesday (night) to Saturday.

Scattered rains, with heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Met Office, another monsoon low pressure had developed over northwest Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas, which was likely to move westward and reach Rajasthan (India) on Thursday.

Strong monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea were expected to penetrate northern parts of the country from Tuesday (evening/night) and likely to intensify from Wednesday. A strong westerly wave was also likely to interact with monsoon currents on Wednesday, the Met Office said.

Under the influence of these weather systems, widespread rains/thunderstorms were expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir from Tuesday (evening/night) to Saturday, it added.

Scattered rains/thunderstorms of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls are expected in Mirpurkhas and Thatta divisions while light to moderate rain is also expected in Hyderabad and Karachi divisions on Thursday and Friday.

The Met office further said scattered rains/thunderstorms were also expected in central and south Punjab (Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions) from Wednesday (evening-night) to Friday while at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi and Naseerabad divisions during the period.

The Met Office predicted heavy falls might generate flash flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and DG Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir while urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions during Wednesday and Thursday.

It also did not rule out the possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

The Met Office has advised all the authorities concerned to remain alert and take precautionary measures.