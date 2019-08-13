Share:

HAFIZABAD-A young married woman was stabbed to death by her brother-in-law as a sequel to family dispute here in Ghari Gondal.

According to police source, there was a long standing family dispute between the accused Ashraf and his sister-in-law Shahnaz Bibi. They often quarrel with each other over the issue. Following altercation between them on the issue, accused Ashraf pounced upon Shahnaz Bibi with a knife and stabbed her to death. She died before any medical aid could be made available to her. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused and recovered blood-stained knife from his possession.