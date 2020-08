Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as 1.382 mil­lion children under five years of age would be administered polio vac­cine drops in the dis­trict during the next an­ti-polio campaign being started from August 15. This was stated by Di­visional Commissioner Ishrat Ali while inaugu­rating anti-polio cam­paignat Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital.