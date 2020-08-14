Share:

KARACHI - As many as 10 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 2,307 while 360 new cases were also reported during the same period. In a statement released from the CM’s House on Thursday, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said that with 10 more people dying from the coronavirus overnight, the death toll in the province has reached 2,307 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 360 new cases were also reported when 10,754 tests were conducted that showed three percent detection rate.

“So far 863,329 tests have been conducted in the province, which have helped detect 125,289 cases,” Murad said, and added, “Of these 118,924 patients have recovered, including 952 overnight.” According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, currently 4,058 patients are under treatment, of whom 3,666 are in home isolation, eight are at isolation centers and 384 are at different hospitals.

The chief minister told that the condition of 242 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 those who had been shifted onto the ventilators.

He further said that out of 360 fresh cases, 185 had been reported from Karachi. “There are 70 cases in South, 52 in East, 21 in Korangi, 17 in Central, 14 in Malir and 11 in West,” he elaborated.

He added that Badin had 23 new cases, Dadu and Ghotki 12 each, Shikarpur and Thatta 10 each, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar eight each, Larkana, Hyderabad and Umerkot seven each, Kashmore, Naushehroferoze and Sujawal three each, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad two each while Tando Mohammad Khan one case.