KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted that another monsoon spell will enter Karachi from Friday. The PMD said that more monsoon currents are expected to pen­etrate in Sindh from Friday (evening) to Sunday.MET department Director, Abdul Qayoom Bhutto said scattered rains with thunderstorm were expected for three days in different districts of Sindh province. “Under the influence of this sys­tem, scattered rain/wind-thundershower, with few/isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar and Mithi from Friday (evening/night) to Sunday.”

On Friday, light rain with isolated heavy falls were expected in the Karachi and other cities of Sindh province, he said adding the intermittent rain with isolated heavy falls were likely on Satur­day in the province. Similarly, intermittent rains with thunderstorm were also expected on Sunday in Karachi and rest of Sindh province.

Maximum temperature was expected to remain from 32 to 35 ‘C and while minimum temperature was likely to remain 26 to 29 ‘C for three days, he added.At least 19 people lost their lives during the last spell of monsoon rains in the port city, rescue sources and authorities confirmed.