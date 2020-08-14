Share:

ISLAMABAD - Recently, Armeena Khan shared an image from her Turkey trip and she is giving us major vacation goals. The acting diva is a gorgeous artist who has established herself in the industry due to her brilliant performing skills. She has received Lux Style Awards, a Hum Award and a Nigar Award nomination for her work. Earlier, she was missing going on vacations and she uploaded her throwback pictures of the previous trips also.

But now, she got a chance to visit Turkey and here is her picture.