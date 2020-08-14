Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday demanded that Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan should be summoned to the Parliament to clarify his statement made in the Supreme Court regarding the situation in Karachi.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that whatever conversation the Attorney General had with Prime Minister Imran Khan was kept secret from even the Chief Justice.

“He (the AG) should tell the Parliament and the people of Pakistan about that conversation.

Bukhari said that the government was under the constitution and is answerable to the Parliament.

“The federal government should respond to the statement of Attorney General about the constitutional options,” he added.

Earlier, Bukhari told the top court that the federal government was considering different “constitutional options” to improve the conditions in Karachi.

The Attorney General said he had discussed the Karachi issue in detail with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PPP Secretary General said that the Parliament was the hub of all constitutional and administrative issues and their sustainable solutions. “The constitution clearly states the boundaries and domains of every institution,” he said.

Bukhari said that any action against Sindh government will amount to disrespect of people’s mandate and the PPP, which has given the constitution, can safeguard democracy and constitution. “Any action against constitution will be resisted vigorously,” he warned.

He said that the statement of the Attorney General at a time when both the houses of parliament were in session raised questions. “The federation gets the most revenue from the capital of Sindh, Karachi but the federal government has stopped all development funds for Sindh,” he maintained. The reason for delay in completion of mega-projects in Sindh, he said, was that the funds had not been issued or delays.

“The statement of the Attorney General shows that the Prime Minister does not recognise the PPP mandate,” he added.

Bukhari said that helping the administration in emergency was the role of the National Disaster Management Authority and helping governments was the responsibility of every institution.

“The people of Sindh gave greater mandate to PPP as compared to the last elections because PPP believes in serving the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Nafisa Shah said that the statements handing over Karachi to the federation amounts to attack on the stability of the country and any such attack will be a conspiracy against federation.

“Karachi has always been part of Sindh and will remain so. All parties should unite and defeat the conspiracy,” she said.

Nafisa Shah said that the federal government was not giving Sindh its due share from the National Finance Commision.

“The people who are doing injustice to Sindh have no compassion towards Karachi and they only care about their personal interests. The federal government has not done anything but only false promises. Will the people who are not capable to run a hospital in Karachi be able to run the entire province, she argued.