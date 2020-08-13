Share:

Minsk - Belarus on Thursday confirmed the death of a jailed protester as demonstrators took to the streets for a fourth night of clashes with riot police over a disputed presidential election, while another dies amidst protests.

Riot police have roughly detained thousands at street protests across the country after long-serving leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in Sunday’s poll.

The strongman’s opponents accuse him of rigging the election against his main rival, massively popular opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

The Belarusian Investigative Committee said in a statement that a 25-year-old man died after he was detained on Sunday for taking part in illegal protests in the southeastern city of Gomel and sentenced to 10 days in prison.Investigators said the cause of death was unclear, while Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty quoted the man’s mother as saying he had heart problems and was held for hours in a police van. She said her son, Alexander Vikhor, was not taking part in protests and had gone to meet his girlfriend. Previously police said one protester died when an explosive device went off in his hand on Monday. The latest death came as opposition protesters took to the streets to condemn police violence. In the capital Minsk, several hundred women joined hands to form a human chain, many wearing white and holding flowers.

“The riot police are beating up people, brutally beating them, and all we can do is come out for such a peaceful protest,” said 29-year-old protester Darya, who works in advertising.

Police in Belarus said Thursday they had detained hundreds more protesters as demonstrations continued against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed re-election.

Four nights of unrest since Sunday’s vote have seen thousands arrested, dozens wounded and two people dead as police used stun grenades, tear gas, water cannon and, in at least one case, live fire to disperse protesters.

Lukashenko’s opponents accuse him of rigging Sunday’s election to defeat his main rival, popular opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who left the ex-Soviet country on Tuesday for neighbouring Lithuania. Prominent Belarusians including Nobel Prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich have condemned the violence and urged Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron grip since 1994, to step down.

For the second day in a row on Thursday, dozens of women, many dressed in white and holding flowers, formed a human chain in the capital Minsk to condemn police violence.

The interior ministry said 700 more people had been arrested for taking part in illegal gatherings on Wednesday, bringing the total number detained since Sunday to more than 6,700.

The ministry said there had been fewer demonstrations Wednesday than on previous nights but that “the level of aggression towards members of law enforcement remains high”.

It said 103 members of law enforcement had been injured in the unrest since Sunday, with 28 hospitalised.

After large-scale gatherings in Minsk and other cities on Sunday, the protests have become scattered and smaller as police cordoned off city centres and shut down public transport.

Officials also confirmed the second death in the unrest, after police said a first protester died on Monday when an explosive device went off in his hand.

The Belarusian Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that a 25-year-old man died after he was detained on Sunday for taking part in illegal protests in the southeastern city of Gomel and sentenced to 10 days in prison.

Investigators said the cause of death was unclear, though his mother told local media he had heart problems and had been out to see his girlfriend, not to take part in protests. There have been widespread reports of police using indiscriminate violence against protesters and even passers-by. In an interview published on Wednesday, Alexievich, winner of the 2015 Nobel Literature Prize for her work chronicling life under the Soviet regime, expressed outrage at the “inhumane, Satanic” actions of riot police and urged Lukashenko to go peacefully.

“Leave before it’s too late, before you’ve thrown people into a terrible abyss, into the abyss of civil war,” she told her long-term foe in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.