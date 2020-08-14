Share:

ISLAMABAD - Bella Hadid showed off her taut midriff as she stepped out for a shopping excursion in New York City. The 23 year old supermodel wore a skintight white crop top and a pair of sagging pearl grey sweats while heading out on the town. Wearing a striped brown and bronze tee open over her crop top, she accessorized with a handbag and a pair of sunglasses. The younger sister of Gigi Hadid swept her dark hair into an updo, adding a touch of dazzle with a tangle of necklaces and a single hoop earrings. She upped the glitz factor with several bracelets and rounded off her ensemble with a simple pair of white sneakers.

The sizzling sensation made sure to take the precaution of wearing a mask as she stepped out amid the coronavirus pandemic.