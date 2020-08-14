Share:

Graceful change of guards ceremonies were held at the mausoleums of Pakistan’s founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Poet of the East Allama Iqbal on the occasion of 73rd Independence day of Pakistan.

Cadets of the Pakistan Naval Academy took over guard duties at the Quaid’s Mausoleum in an exquisite ceremony.

An elegant Change of guards ceremony was also observed at Iqbal’s Mausoleum in Lahore where a contingent of the Pakistan Army (Sindh Regiment) took over guard duties from the Rangers.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 10 Infantry Division, Lahore Major General Muhammad Aniq Ur Rehman Malik was the chief guest on the occasion. He laid floral wreath, offered Fateha at the tomb and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book.