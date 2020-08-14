Share:

ISLAMABAD - The petitioner in PTI foreign funding case, Akbar S Ba­ber, in his note to the ECP has claimed that not a single out of the six PTI foreign bank ac­count statements had been provided to the petitioner for scrutiny.

The petitioner also took objection to the PTI’s move to eliminate year 2013 from the re­cords that are to be examined; limiting the scrutiny to four years against the Supreme Court or­ders that mandated a five year scrutiny from the year of ob­jected accounts.

The petitioner is of view that by refusing to allow access to authenti­cated 23 PTI bank statements received on the instructions of the State Bank of Pakistan, the Com­mittee has failed to conduct an impar­tial scrutiny accord­ing to law and TOR.

The petitioner in the note concluded that he could not be part of eyewash and an attempt to rub­ber stamp scrutiny on the basis of fake documents.

It is important to mention here that the Committee would submit its re­port to the ECP on August 17 as per the instructions of the ECP Order of July 2, 2020 to proceed fur­ther in the case.