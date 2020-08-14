ISLAMABAD - The petitioner in PTI foreign funding case, Akbar S Baber, in his note to the ECP has claimed that not a single out of the six PTI foreign bank account statements had been provided to the petitioner for scrutiny.
The petitioner also took objection to the PTI’s move to eliminate year 2013 from the records that are to be examined; limiting the scrutiny to four years against the Supreme Court orders that mandated a five year scrutiny from the year of objected accounts.
The petitioner is of view that by refusing to allow access to authenticated 23 PTI bank statements received on the instructions of the State Bank of Pakistan, the Committee has failed to conduct an impartial scrutiny according to law and TOR.
The petitioner in the note concluded that he could not be part of eyewash and an attempt to rubber stamp scrutiny on the basis of fake documents.
It is important to mention here that the Committee would submit its report to the ECP on August 17 as per the instructions of the ECP Order of July 2, 2020 to proceed further in the case.