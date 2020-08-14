Share:

Islamabad - Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe, called on Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau at NAB Headquarters in Lahore on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Justice Javed Iqbal apprised the Danish Ambassador about NAB’s National Anti Corruption Strategy in order to eradicate corruption from Pakistan and remarkable efforts of the body to nab corrupt elements in the country as per law.

Mr. Holmboe lauded NAB’s excellent performance under the dynamic leadership Justice Javed Iqbal in order to make Pakistan corruption-free through concerted efforts and to eradicate corruption from Pakistan.