Share:

Bangkok - Thailand’s prime minister said Thursday the majority of the kingdom find its ongoing pro-democracy protests “unacceptable”, as the youth-led movement grows bolder in targeting Thai power.

The country has seen near-daily anti-government demonstrations for weeks by student-led groups demanding an overhaul of Prayut Chan-O-Cha’s administration and a rewrite of a 2017 military-scripted constitution.

A massive protest on Monday also saw organisers read out demands for the unassailable monarchy, and activists called for frank discussion about its role in Thailand. Despite thousands attending the rally, Prayut on Thursday told reporters that much of the country does not believe in their pro-democracy cause. “The government hopes that they don’t take a chance to create chaos,” he said after a cabinet meeting.

“It’s a very risky issue and it is unacceptable to the majority of Thais.” Thailand’s super-rich royal family, which commands a fortune of up to $60 billion, sits at the apex of Thai power, supported by a powerful military and the elite billionaire class. The kingdom’s controversial royal defamation law shields King Maha Vajiralongkorn from criticism and open scrutiny.

It carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison per charge for anyone perceived as violating it. The pro-democracy protesters have called for the law to be abolished.