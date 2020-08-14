Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major Gen­eral Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday presided over a high level meeting to review security plan devised for Independence Day celebrations on Friday. The meeting also devised a strategy to further tightening the security across the province particularly in Karachi, according to a news release. The attendees of meeting also reiterated to take all possible measures to ensure peace in the prov­ince. Among others Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Addl. IGP CTD, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, senior officers of Police, Rangers and other LEAs attended the meeting.