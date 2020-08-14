Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Upper House of Parliament on Thursday refereed five government bills related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to the concerned committees for further deliberation which were passed by the National Assembly a day earlier.

Four bills were moved by State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and a bill by Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati.

Leader of the opposition Raja Zafarul Haq said that it was agreed that the bills would be referred to concerned committees for detailed discussion following which the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani agreed on it.

Minister Ali Muhammad Khan said that the bills had been passed by the National Assembly should be passed in the best interest of the country but “We have no objection on referring of bills to committees.”

The Senate chairman said that the committee had been asked to present the bills in the House after consultation on emergency basis as these related to FATF.

The bills referred to the committee were the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020; and the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020.

The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) bill aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the implementation of the orders passed by the Federal Government under the Anti-terrorism Act, 1997 and the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1948.

The amendments were considered essential in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The scope of the application of the penalties needs to be extended to those who are involved in terrorism in any manner outside the boundaries of the country’ in addition, it is considered essential to match the penalties, fines and restrictions for same kind of punishments and to provide legal powers to the law enforcement agencies for speedy trial and disposal of cases.

Furthermore, the facilities required for meeting the necessary expenses through exemptions are also required to be incorporated in detail.

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2020 has suggested various amendments to Limited Liability Partnership Act 2017 to ensure compliance with the recommendations on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism issued by FATF. The proposed amendments are being made to ensure compliance with FATF’s recommendation aimed at enhancing the transparency of legal persons, to fulfill the recommended actions in MER, and to enhance the country’s ranking against the aforesaid standards.

These are also aimed to conform to the action plan approved by the National Executive Committee on AML/CFT for compliance with the FATF recommendations.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill 2020 has suggested various amendments to Companies Act 2017 to ensure compliance with the recommendations on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism issued by FATF.

The proposed amendments are aimed at conforming to the action plan approved by the National Executive Committee on AML/CFT for compliance with the FATF recommendations.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020 was passed by the Federal Government to cater effective administration and financial monitoring.

and evaluation of the trusts relating to registration, administration and monitoring of trusts registered within the territorial limits of Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Pakistan has been given final lifeline by FATF to meet the deficiencies with regard to Money Laundering and Terrorists Financing highlighted by Asian Pacific Group .

That vide para- 41 of recommendation No.3 of Mutual Evaluation/ Report (MER) 2019 FATF has observed a minor deficiency in Section 12 of Control of Narcotics Substances (CNSI Act 1997 that it restricts the acts of concealment or disguise by making false declaration.

It is highlighted that as per section 12 [c) of CNS Act1997, the scope / applicability of the said section has been confined to “making false declaration with regard to ownership, source, location or true nature of assets”. Moreover, during the meeting held at Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), it was intimated that legal regime of Pakistan with regard to ML and TF is largely compliant, however, in case the deficiencies are not met, it may result into negative impact upon the efforts undertaken by Pakistan to comply with the requirements/ observations of FATF.