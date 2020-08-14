Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday laid the foundation of “Wall of Corona Heroes” in Governor House in order to pay tribute to the frontline heroes against Corona virus.

Wall of Corona Heroes will have pictures and names of Corona Heroes. Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Provincial Minister of Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam, Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib, Gohar Ejaz of APTMA, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarrar, Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr Rashid Mansoor, Mia Talat, Kanwal Habib, Mia Saeed Dery Vala, Political Secretary Kashif Iqbal, Mian Anas Aslam, Raja Asad Iqbal and Rao Amir among others attended the ceremony.

Talking to media after the foundation stone laying ceremony, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that we have been able to successfully control Coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan due to mutual efforts of Provincial and Federal Governments and cooperation of the public. He said that people from the Health Department have also played a pivotal role in containing the spread of Corona virus because they have offered their services on the frontline.

The Governor Punjab said that the aim of building the Wall of Corona Heroes is to pay tribute to the frontline soldiers against Coronavirus. This wall will be completed in almost 2 months. It will have pictures and names of all those people from various fields that have made contributions in curbing the spread of Coronavirus in the country. He said that not a single penny will be spent from the Federal or Punjab Government treasury. In fact, it will be built with the help of donations by affluent people.

Ch Sarwar paid tribute to frontline fighters from the Health Department, Security Forces and other fields who have given their services in the fight against Coronavirus. He said that our utmost respect goes out to those heroes who laid their lives whilst fighting Coronavirus on the frontline. History will always remember Coronavirus Heroes. He said that those who risked their lives but continued working despite a pandemic are our real heroes. Responding to a question, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that those who would come to see the Wall of Corona Heroes will enter from Al-Hamra Gate and a cafeteria will be established here for them. Governor Punjab said that during the Corona Crisis, we provided ration to over 15 lac families, provided PPEs to healthcare staff under Punjab Development Network and spent over 600 Crore rupees with support of generous donors including contribution to Prime Minister Relief Fund. Provincial Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that history will always remember the incredible service of Governor Punjab that he has done during the Coronavirus crisis with the help of affluent people who have made generous donations.

He said that the federal, as well as provincial governments are utilizing all resources to provide relief to the public. He said that building the Wall of Corona Heroes is a historic step and the Corona Heroes will always be remembered by generations to come. Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib said that history is a witness that all Pakistanis have faced every hardship with unity. Pakistanis have faced Corona virus with the same national spirit. He said that we are grateful to Allah Almighty who gave us the courage and strength to stand by the poor sections of society during this time of crisis. Gohar Ejaz of APTMA said that there is no greater service than the service of humanity.

He said that we started a relief campaign with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar immediately after the Coronavirus outbreak. He said that we will not let anyone die of hunger and poverty. He said that we stood by the deserving and underprivileged during the Corona crisis and provided them with ration and other forms of relief.

He said that Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has played an exemplary role to provide relief to the public during the Coronavirus crisis. Prior to this ceremony, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar hoisted the flag in Government College University to observe Independence Day. He also planted a sapling in connection with a tree plantation campaign.

He inaugurated the Medical Centre in the university. Addressing the ceremony, Governor Punjab paid tribute to soldiers of the Pakistan Army and other security forces for their priceless sacrifices and services for Pakistan. He also expressed solidarity with Kashmiris who are still struggling for freedom from Illegal Indian occupation.