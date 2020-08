Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police on Thursday briefed a delegation of religious scholars about security preparations during Muharram and assured foolproof mea­sures to them.

A delegation headed by Khateeb of Badsha­hi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad met with Inspector General of Po­lice Islamabad Muham­mad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and discussed the securi­ty matters during Muhar­ram-ul-Haram. The dele­gation included religious scholars from Islama­bad namely Maulana Ab­dul Aziz (Khateeb Jamia Masjid Karachi Compa­ny), Mufti Gulzar Hussain Naeemi (Member Nation­al Commission), Maula­na Abdul Zahir Faroo­qui (Chief Khateeb Bahria Town), Maulana Zia Ullah (Jamia Islamia Islamabad), Maulana Tanvir Alvi (Jamia Muhammadia Islamia), Al­lama Sajjad Hussain Naq­vi (Imam Bari Sarkar), Al­lama Zakir Hussain Kazmi (Sajjada Nasheen Bari Imam), Maulana Haseeb ur Rehman Ameer Mu­hammadi (Ahle Hadith Scholar), Dr Syed Abdul Ghaffar Bukhari (Ahle Ha­dith Scholar), Maulana Bi­lal Golrwi (Golra Shareef), Maulana Abid Israr, Maula­na Umar Farooq (Jamia Masjid Talnor), Sahibzada Abdul Baseer Azad (Sec­retary Information Majlis Ulema Pakistan) and Sa­hibzada Hafiz Syed Mu­hammad Abdul Razzaq (Vice Chairman Majlis Ule­ma Pakistan).