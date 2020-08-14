Share:

The High Commission of Pakistan and the Pakistani community in Sri Lanka celebrated the 74th Independence Day with traditional fervor and resolve to make Pakistan a strong, dynamic progressive tolerant and democratic Islamic welfare state, at the High Commission’s premises in Colombo, on 14th August 2020.

The Acting High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Mr. Tanvir Ahmad hoisted the national flag of Pakistan in vibrant and colorful ceremony at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo. Commercial Secretary, Ms. Asmma Kamal read out the message of the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, and quoted, “Unlike the past, this Independence Day is being celebrated in extraordinarily difficult times as the entire world has been affected by Corona virus which had adverse impact on all sectors of life, i.e. including economy, health, and education.

The pandemic has brought enormous challenges but we have seen that our resilient nation has overcome them with a brilliant strategy of smart lock down”. The message of the Prime Minister of Pakistan was read out for the audience by, Second Secretary (Political) Ms. Ayesha Abu Bakr Fahad.

The message included: “While we celebrate this Independence Day, our hearts are profoundly grieved by the sufferings of our brethren in IIOJK who are facing military siege since past one year. We stand firmly behind our Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for their right to self-determination. We will continue to raise voice of the helpless Kashmiris at all available forums. We will continue to sensitize the international community of grave human rights violations in IIOJK and the threats to peace and security of the region”.

In his remarks, the Acting High Commissioner, Mr. Tanvir Ahmad paid tribute to the forefathers of the nation who faced insurmountable challenges and gave unparalleled sacrifices for achieving the dream of Pakistan. He reiterated that it is now the responsibility of all Pakistanis to work towards realizing the dreams of its founders. To achieve this objective, he said, there should be good relations, harmony and brotherhood among all the strata of society.

On Sri Lanka-Pakistan relations, the Acting High Commissioner said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka, which are based on mutual respect, understanding and close cooperation.

The event was well-attended by a large numbers of participants including member of the Pakistani community, officials and families of the High Commission, local dignitaries, journalists and friends of Pakistan.